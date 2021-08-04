Parl panel on labour recommends direct cash transfer to informal workers

Direct cash transfer to informal workers, enhanced budgetary allocation under MNREGA and additional cess to raise funds for the unorganised sector - these are some of the recommendations from the parliamentary standing committee on labour in its draft report on COVID's impact on jobs.

The report also criticised the government for lack of data on unemployment and migrant workers.

Ashmit Kumar reports that the panel has also recommended converting loans extended to street vendors into cash grants and an employment guarantee scheme for urban poor.

