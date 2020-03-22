  • SENSEX
Agriculture

Panic buying, lockdowns may drive world food inflation

Updated : March 22, 2020 12:29 PM IST

Consumers across the world from Singapore to the United States have queued at super markets in recent weeks to stock up on items ranging from rice and hand sanitizers to toilet paper.
Restrictions imposed by some European Union countries at their borders with other member states in response to the pandemic are also disrupting food supplies, representatives of the industry and farmers said.
