An expert panel on Maharashtra has recommended graded opening of businesses and industries, easy funding, quicker approvals through e-governance and clear communication from the government, to revive economic activity in the state, according to government sources.

An 11-member expert panel of retired and serving bureaucrats have submitted their recommendations to a cabinet sub-committee led by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. The expert panel recommendations will be tabled at the next state cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister in his video conference with the state Chief Ministers yesterday had indicated that the states may have flexibility in deciding rules as the country slowly comes out of Lockdown 3.0 on May 18.

In a detailed report, which CNBC TV18 has accessed, the expert panel has suggested a clearer communication on activities that will not be allowed. They recommend the government issue a small "negative" list rather than a "permitted" list of activities, based on zones, to avoid confusions and flip-flops in policy.

Easing cash flows for businesses and industries will be critical at this time and the government should look at sanctioning hike in loan limits without collaterals and faster disbursal of government receivables. The panel also recommends evaluating reduction/waiver/deferment of electricity charges and rationalizing water consumption costs to help businesses save costs. Wage ex-gratia assistance or subsidy schemes can also be planned, the panel has recommended.

Maharashtra has the highest burden of COVID-19 with over 23,400 positive cases and 868 deaths. The fast spread of the virus, particularly in financial and industrial hubs like Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur has made it difficult for the state to resume economic activities.

The expert panel is of the view that non-containment zones should be opened up and transportation resumed in safe zones. To help employees easily reach their workplaces, quick passes must be issued and the government may also look at a QR code based digital pass using Aadhar.

Proper reopening of industries will be dependent on an unhindered supply chain. For this, the panel suggests smooth transportation of goods and services through green corridors and GPS-enabled app to support digital permissions, and track truck movement. A dedicated helpline for truck drivers and allowing garages, restaurants, sanitization stations along the highways have also been recommended.

With many migrant workers going back to their home towns, there is a question mark on availability of labour for industries as they start. Add to that, the fear of infection among the permanent employees who are resisting coming back to work. The panel recommends that a central database of un-deployed workers should be created to enable units to access labour easily. Besides, campaigns to encourage workers to return to work must be started. To instil trust, industries, particularly the MSME sector, should offer COVID insurance for workers. The report has recommended that MNREGA be resumed for immediate employment to rural labour force

Partially open up the entertainment sector, and allow post-production work to release inventory, the report says.