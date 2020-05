The Narendra Modi government on Friday announced a series of steps to help the agriculture sector. Key among those were the decision to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to completely deregulate key agricultural products such as potatoes, onions, cereals, and pulses among others.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the controls on these were decided when India was deficient in production, and that these restrictions are no longer needed.

The FM added that the government would also bring about agriculture marketing reforms that will allow farmers to sell their produce to non-APMC licensees as well.

The steps announced today have been long on the government's drawing board and have their roots in recommendation of a committee of state chief ministers headed by then Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Working Group of Consumer Affairs was constituted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and comprised of the chief ministers of five states.

Its mandate was to recommend steps to bring down consumer inflation, which was high then. The panel's report was submitted in 2011.

Some of its recommendations, which included 20 points in all, found their way into today's announcements. Others, such as setting up a price stablisation fund, were among the early decisions that the Narendra Modi government took soon after assuming power in 2014.

Specifically, the Modi Committee Report recommended the "liberalization of agriculture markets for improving the efficiency of distribution channel from farms to consumer, increasing participation of organized sector/cooperatives in retailing including farmers’ markets, agro-processing, storage and cold chains for wastage control and reduction, proactive monetary policy, etc."

Several of the steps announced today, including amending the Essential Commodities Act, tweaking the working of APMC besides earmarking of funds targetted at bolstering agriculture infrastructure are in the direction advised by the Modi Committee.