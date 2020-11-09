Pan India liquor sales down by 29% in first half of FY21; four states remain worse-affected

Complete ban on liquor sale during lockdown followed by imposition of steep corona tax in some states has led to drop of 29 percent in sale of liquor across India in the first half of current fiscal.

The situation has been worse in states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Rajasthan where sales have seen steep decline due to high corona tax on liquor.

“All India sales volume growth for IMFL segment for the first half of the year 2019-20 was down by 29 percent. The first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal saw sales plummeting by 49 percent, while in the second quarter sales were down by 9 percent. Leaving out April when entire liquor trade was shut down under lockdown, the sales for the period May to September in 2020-21 was down 16 percent over same period last year,” said the data compiled by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the apex body of Indian alcoholic beverage industry.

Overall, sales recovery in states that imposed no/marginal tax increases in light of the pandemic was better. Put together, sales were just 1 percent below same month previous year in September for these states.

However, the drop in sales was much higher in states that imposed high Covid-led taxes. Sales was nearly 30 percent below same month last year in September. Also, the quantum of decline in sales was in clear relation to the quantum of tax imposed.

Top five states which reported maximum drop in sales in Q2 of current fiscal are – Andhra Pradesh (-51 percent), Chhattisgarh (-40 percent), J&K (-39 percent), West Bengal (-22 percent) and Rajasthan (-20 percent). These states still continue to impose high Corona taxes on liquor.

While the top five states which have shown improvement in Q2 sales are – Punjab (+20 percent), Haryana (+17 percent), Uttarakhand (+15 percent), Telangana (+7 percent) and Uttar Pradesh (+6 percent). These states stayed away from imposing high Covid taxes.

Commenting on the half-yearly sales data CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said: “The notion that alcohol is not price sensitive is greatly misplaced. We have been highlighting that alcohol is highly price elastic product. The inclination of some state Governments to impose high taxes on alcohol, assuming it will yield greater revenues, is greatly misplaced. There is empirical evidence that price increases above 5-10 percent tend to start suppressing demand causing fall in sales volume, thus defeating the whole purpose of tax increase.”

“It is also a well-established fact that with rising prices consumers tend to downtrade to cheaper options. Cheaper options mean less tax per bottle to the Government. High taxes and resultant prices also lead to several other law and order issues such as rise in smuggling of alcohol from neighbouring states, counterfeiting of alcohol and production of illegal alcohol and hooch which is a known health hazard,” Giri noted.

“We are glad to note that some state Governments that had imposed high taxes have reviewed information provided by us or obtained from their own sources, and have rolled back tax increases. However, some states continue to persist with high taxes. We are concerned about what future holds in those states and have highlighted to respective Governments that they must roll back tax increases in order to arrest the fall in sales, sustain tax collection, and prevent consumer misery,” Giri said.