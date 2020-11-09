Economy Pan India liquor sales down by 29% in first half of FY21; four states remain worse-affected Updated : November 09, 2020 12:39 PM IST States with high corona tax on liquor see 50% drop in sales in first half of current fiscal. States should roll back corona tax increases to arrest fall in sales , sustain tax collection, prevent consumer misery, said CIABG. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.