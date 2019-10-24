Malaysia works to resolve dispute with India over aggressive Kashmir stance of its PM
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:12 AM IST
The relations between the two countries suffered a blow after Mahathir Mohamad told the UN General Assembly late last month that India had "invaded and occupied" Kashmir.
Indian traders have called for a boycott of Malaysian palm oil — which Mahathir has said amounts to a trade war — and there were concerns in New Delhi that negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could be affected too.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more