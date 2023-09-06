CNBC TV18
It now takes 308 Pakistani rupees to get one US dollar

By CNBCTV18.COM Sept 6, 2023 2:18:54 PM IST

It now takes 308 Pakistani rupees (PKR) to get one US dollar. The Pakistani rupee yet again hit a record low on Wednesday. As per Bloomberg, the exchange rate around 2 pm was 0.18 percent above than the last close, as PKR was trading at 307.37 rupees against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Forbes data reflected Pakistani rupee to be trading at PKR 308.18 against the US dollar on Wednesday afternoon. (1 USD = 308.187445 PKR)
The Pakistani rupee has been declining since the beginning of this week. Since August 31, it has been trading at PKR 305. The US dollar closed at the then-record low of 305.64 rupees on Monday.
It declined to a new low on Tuesday when the State Bank of Pakistan said that the greenback traded at 307.10 PKR in the interbank market.
The Pakistani rupee had crossed PKR 300 on August 24.
On the second session of the week, the local currency depreciated by 1.46 PKR, or about 0.48 per cent, against the US dollar, official figures showed as per news agency IANS.
