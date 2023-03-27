Pakistanis are facing a dire situation due to economic as well as political crisis in the country as the government struggles to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Funds (IMF).
50-year-old woman dies while queuing for flour and two others faint due to the huge rush of people and lack of facilities at Punjab's free flour point. Taj Bibi`s body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chowk SarwarShaheed. pic.twitter.com/MmzJeodtWt— Voicepk.net (@voicepkdotnet) March 21, 2023
پشاور کے چارسدہ روڈ پر قائم نجی فلار ملز کے باہر شہری مفت آٹے کے حصول کے لئے قطاروں میں کھڑے ہوکر ذلیل ہورہے ہیں @GovernmentKP @SamarHBilour @Jhagra @SaleemKhanSafi pic.twitter.com/2Cssgx4PAf— Abubakar Saddiq (@AbubakarSaddiqB) March 25, 2023
❗️🇵🇰 Yes Pakistan Is Happier Than IndiaAmidst unprecedented inflation & shortage of food items in country men and women are seen standing in a queue which is probably a mile long in one of govt subsidized wheat flour centres.Location: Fahad Flour Mills, #Peshawar, #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/5VdJ2GpkDa— OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) March 26, 2023
1. Video thread on the floor crisis going on in #Pakistan.People are not getting any atta for daily consumption.People are standing in long queues during this time to get flour.Police is beating them and situation is chaotic.Check out the thread.#PakistanUnderFasicsm pic.twitter.com/wlSinzaNIK— Tarangini das 🇮🇳💁♀️ (@Tarangini_das47) March 26, 2023
Food Crisis in cash strapped #Pakistan as another truck carrying wheat got looted by locals in #Islamabad#PakistanBankrupt #PakistanEconomy #PakistanEconomicCrisis #PakistanCrisis #IMF #IMFBailout #ShehbazSharif #ImranKhan #ImranKhanRally #PTV #ARYNewsUrdu pic.twitter.com/mqQoi8T3ur— Satish Iyer (@SatzStar) March 21, 2023
5. Pakistan citizens are struggling to get free flour under Ramadan relief package.Pakistan government has announced to provide special #Ramadan relief package, for around 15 million underprivileged households to get free wheat flour in Ramadan.#Ramzan2023 #pakistan pic.twitter.com/xeFUub2fCI— Tarangini das 🇮🇳💁♀️ (@Tarangini_das47) March 26, 2023
#PakistanCrisis : Pakistan is Facing Its Worst-Ever Food Crisis, the price of flour beyond ₹1200.#Ramzan #pakistan #foodcrisis #crisis #nflation #wheat pic.twitter.com/D531jKsC5C— News18 Ladakh (@News18Ladakh) March 27, 2023