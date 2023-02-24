English
Pakistan state bank's forex reserves gain for second week to $3.2 billion

Pakistan state bank’s forex reserves gain for second week to $3.2 billion

Pakistan state bank's forex reserves gain for second week to $3.2 billion
Feb 24, 2023

In the week ending February 3, the net reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan had slumped below $3 billion. However, it gained $276 million to touch $3.1 billion the following week (ending February 10).

Pakistan's foreign currency reserves increased marginally by $66 million to $3.2 billion last week, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. In the week ending February 3, the net reserves with the SBP had slumped below $3 billion. However, it gained $276 million to touch $3.1 billion the following week (ending February 10).

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves in the cash-trapped country now stand at $8.72 billion — up from $24 million from last week.
End periodNet Reserves with SBP (Million US$)Net reserves with banks (Million US$)Total Liquid FX reserves (Million US$)
Feb 17, 233,258.55,4688,726.5
Feb 10, 233,192.95,5098,702.2
Feb 3, 232,916.75,6228,539.6
Jan 23, 233,110.35,2838,393.7
Pakistan, which has been reeling under a deep economic crisis, has been in dire need of money. In a bid to fetch early release of funds by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Pakistan Assembly passed a mini-budget with an aim to raise Rs 170 billion in taxes.
Already struggling with sky-high inflation, the Shehbaz Sharif government's new tax measures are feared to put even more pressure on the citizens of Pakistan.
Pakistan's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) "more than doubled to $222 million in January compared to $110 million inflows recorded in the same month last year," Dawn reported. It cited data by the SBP that showed that "FDI improved mainly on inflows from China and Japan".
However, the FDI inflows plunged 44.2 percent to $683.5 million during the first seven months of the Fiscal Year 2023 against $1.22 billion in the same period of last year (FY 22), the report said. During this period, FDI inflows were $1.178 billion and outflows stood at $493 million.
In Pakistan, the government's fiscal year is 1 July of the previous calendar year and ends on 30 June.
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 4:44 PM IST
