Pakistan fails to buy gas in its first attempt in a year, goes into power-saver mode

Pakistan’s inability to buy gas is likely to aggravate energy shortages in the country, resulting into more frequent blackouts and curbing the supply of fuel to industrial consumers.

Pakistan, which is grappling with high external debt and a weak local currency, reportedly failed in its first attempt in about a year to buy liquefied natural gas from the spot market. According to a Bloomberg report, no suppliers of the power-station fuel was ready to offer cargoes.

The report quoted traders with knowledge of the matter as saying that no companies responded to Pakistan LNG Ltd.’s tender to purchase six shipments for October-to-December delivery, which closed on Tuesday.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Several overseas banks weren’t accepting letters of credit — a pledge by a lender to repay funds if the buyer can’t — from Pakistani counterparts to purchase LNG shipments. This made suppliers reluctant to offer cargoes.