Pakistan's troubles mount as external debt swells by 38% in a year

Pakistan's external debt jumped 38 percent over a year to PKR 20.69 trillion,. Meanwhile, the domestic debt increased to PKR 34.3 trillion by end-January.
Pakistan's debt jumped by PKR 4 trillion or around 7.7 percent in January 2023 to reach close to PKR 55 trillion, Dawn reported on Tuesday citing State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data. The debt increased by 30 percent from Rs 42.39 trillion in January 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries
Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues
Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
According to the report, the country's external debt stood at PKR 20.69 trillion, witnessing a hike of 15.7 percent in a month and 38 percent in a year. Meanwhile, the domestic debt increased to PKR 34.3 trillion by end-January. Pakistan's government's fiscal year is from July 1 of a year to June 30 of the next year.
ALSO READ | Pakistan owes $22 billion in a year to foreign lenders and debt repayment fears are rising
Pakistan, which has already imposed heavy taxes and hiked interest rates to a 27-year high to secure a bailout package of over $ 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is heavily dependent on borrowing.
This comes even as the country has reserves barely enough for three weeks of essential imports, while hotly contested elections are due by November, Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan-IMF deadlock
Meanwhile, talks with IMF have not reached any conclusion despite months-long discussions. Moreover, it is now being reported that the already crisis-hit Pakistan economy is to face more problems with the global lending firm imposing yet another condition for the financial bailout.
News agency Reuters quoted the IMF’s resident representative as saying that the global financial body has told Pakistan to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the financial year ending in June. According to the IMF, this condition must be fulfilled if Pakistan is to restart the stalled IMF programme and unlock the next tranche of much-needed funding.
However, amid the uncertainties, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is hopeful of signing a bailout deal with IMF this week. He vowed on Thursday that the government was “absolutely committed” to completing the current $7 billion bailout programme with the IMF, Reuters reported.
“My team and I have decided that, in a short period of time, we will implement and we will discharge all the sovereign commitments that the previous government had made," Dar said.
ALSO READ | Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
The agreement with the IMF on the completion of the ninth review of a $7 billion loan Extended Fund Facility programme — which has been delayed since late last year over a policy framework — would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has already approved a rollover of a $1.3-billion loan for Pakistan, which will help replenish its depleting foreign exchange reserves.
(1 Indian Rupee = 3.40 Pakistani Rupee)
ALSO READ | Pakistan economic crisis | One million informal workers expected to lose jobs as textile exports decline
First Published: Mar 9, 2023 5:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!