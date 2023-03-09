Pakistan's troubles mount as external debt swells by 38% in a year

Pakistan's external debt jumped 38 percent over a year to PKR 20.69 trillion,. Meanwhile, the domestic debt increased to PKR 34.3 trillion by end-January.

Pakistan's debt jumped by PKR 4 trillion or around 7.7 percent in January 2023 to reach close to PKR 55 trillion, Dawn reported on Tuesday citing State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data. The debt increased by 30 percent from Rs 42.39 trillion in January 2022.

According to the report, the country's external debt stood at PKR 20.69 trillion, witnessing a hike of 15.7 percent in a month and 38 percent in a year. Meanwhile, the domestic debt increased to PKR 34.3 trillion by end-January. Pakistan's government's fiscal year is from July 1 of a year to June 30 of the next year.

Pakistan, which has already imposed heavy taxes and hiked interest rates to a 27-year high to secure a bailout package of over $ 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is heavily dependent on borrowing.

This comes even as the country has reserves barely enough for three weeks of essential imports, while hotly contested elections are due by November, Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan-IMF deadlock

Meanwhile, talks with IMF have not reached any conclusion despite months-long discussions. Moreover, it is now being reported that the already crisis-hit Pakistan economy is to face more problems with the global lending firm imposing yet another condition for the financial bailout.

News agency Reuters quoted the IMF’s resident representative as saying that the global financial body has told Pakistan to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the financial year ending in June. According to the IMF, this condition must be fulfilled if Pakistan is to restart the stalled IMF programme and unlock the next tranche of much-needed funding.

However, amid the uncertainties, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is hopeful of signing a bailout deal with IMF this week. He vowed on Thursday that the government was “absolutely committed” to completing the current $7 billion bailout programme with the IMF, Reuters reported.

“My team and I have decided that, in a short period of time, we will implement and we will discharge all the sovereign commitments that the previous government had made," Dar said.

The agreement with the IMF on the completion of the ninth review of a $7 billion loan Extended Fund Facility programme — which has been delayed since late last year over a policy framework — would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.

(1 Indian Rupee = 3.40 Pakistani Rupee)