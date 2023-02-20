During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan's current account deficit decreased by 67 percent to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year, Reuters reported on Monday.

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in $200 million in January 2023, the central bank said on Monday. This was down 90 percent from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports.

In less than a month, cash strapped Pakistan’s currency lost more than a quarter of its value against the US dollar after the removal of artificial caps. Besides, fuel prices in the nation hiked by more than a fifth after the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67 percent to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year, Reuters reported on Monday.

“This monthly deficit is lowest after 25 months, and lower than expectations,” said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. Sohail, citing the falling currency. The weaker currency has made imports more expensive, effectively slashing them.

Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited said that imports under machinery group and transport group have gone down 47 percent and 61 percent respectively was primarily due to stringent administrative measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in addition to the an economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have fallen to around USD 3 billion, barely enough to cover three weeks of controlled imports.

'Pakistan must tax the rich not poor'

Pakistan must take steps to ensure that its high earners pay taxes and only the poor get the subsidies if it wants to function as a country, IMF managing director was quoted by Dawn as saying.

In an interview with the German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF was very clear that it wanted the poor people of Pakistan to be protected. "It shouldn’t be that the wealthy benefit from subsidies. It should be the poor

Pakistan needs to take strong measures to avoid getting into a "dangerous place" where its debt needs to be restructured, she added. "What we are asking for are steps Pakistan needs to take to be able to function as a country and not to get into a dangerous place where its debt needs to be restructured,” she was quoted by local reports as saying.

"I want to stress that we are emphasising two things. Number one: Tax revenues. Those who can, those that are making good money

The IMF chief’s statement came days after the two sides concluded the ninth review of the USD 6.5 billion bailout package without a staff-level agreement after 10 days of talks. However, both sides agreed to a set of measures that could still help clinch the deal.

Pakistan, which is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis, has received financial assistance from the IMF in the past and is presently in discussions with the organisation to resume its loan programme. An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over USD 1.1 billion. A resumption of the IMF programme would also unlock other avenues of funding for Pakistan.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)