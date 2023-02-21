Pakistan economic crisis: Through the "mini-budget", the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led federal government aims to reduce the budget deficit and broaden its tax collection net.

Pakistan's National Assembly passed the tax-loaded mini-budget — the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 — on Monday. The Bill aims to raise Rs 170 billion in taxes by June this year as part of conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In his speech in the House, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar informed that the IMF initially wanted the government to raise over PKR 800 billion "from tax and non-tax measures and that it took him and his team 10 days to convince the IMF to bring it down to the minimum level of PKR 170 billion," Dawn reported.

The assembly's approval to the money Bill came days after the government implemented PKR 115 billion worth of taxes. After a formal assent by President Arif Alvi, the remaining PKR 55 billion tax measures would come into effect, the report said.

What the mini-budget has in store for Pakistan?

> Pakistan's finance minister was quoted as saying that the new revenue measures would not affect the poor. He said the government proposed a PKR 40 billion increase in the budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

> The bill increases sales tax from 17 percent to 25 percent on imports of cars, household appliances, chocolates and cosmetics.

> People will have to pay more for business-class air travel, wedding halls, mobile phones, and sunglasses. The government agreed to amend the proposal of imposing 20 percent Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the air tickets for business, club or first class.

The minister explained that a fixed amount of PKR 2 50,000 will be collected from passengers travelling to Canada, South America and North America, PKR 75,000 from those travelling to the Middle East and Africa and PKR 150,000 for passengers going to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands and the Far East.

> Amendments were also made in the provision regarding the imposition of duty on cigarettes to prevent tax avoidance. Every cigarette brand in Pakistan would have to pay the duty.

> The Pakistan government also decided to make some technical changes for the imposition of tax on the shares which were not traded through stock exchanges.

> The minister said brands, cosmetics and luxury items would also become costlier after the signing of the bill by the president.

Pakistan, which is currently reeling under a deep economic crisis, is in dire need of funds. Right now, the government is in talks with the IMF to reach an agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over $1.1 billion.

Earlier, the IMF said in a statement that both sides have agreed to stay engaged and “virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalise the implementation details” of the policies, including the tax measures, discussed in Islamabad.

Witnessing sky-high inflation, here's what Pakistan's finances look like:

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have fallen to around $3 billion, barely enough to cover three weeks of controlled imports. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.70 billion as of February 10, 2023.

The inflation rate in Pakistan could rise to over 30 percent in the first half of 2023, but there is hope for the second half of the year if the government follows austerity and good monetary policy, said Steven Cochrane, the Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics.

The foreign direct investment (FDI) more than doubled to $222 million in January compared to $ 110 million inflows recorded in the same month last year, Dawn reported, adding that the State Bank of Pakistan’s data issued on Monday showed that FDI improved mainly on inflows from China and Japan.

Current Account Deficit (CAD) recorded $0.2 billion in January 2023 against a deficit of $2.5 billion in January 2022 - 90 percent from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports.

The REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate) index depreciated to 92.8 in January 2023 as compared to 96.2 in December 2022