Rajeev Chandrasekhar's remarks highlight the progress and competitiveness witnessed in the semiconductor space. With advancements in manufacturing and packaging, the industry is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for semiconductors across various sectors. As the global market continues to evolve, stakeholders in the semiconductor industry must remain vigilant and committed to driving innovation and sustaining growth.

One of the big fundamental drivers for the optimism around India is the Government of India’s thrust asking companies to Make In India, basically getting global companies to manufacture and set up manufacturing bases and factories in the country. This has a huge multiplier effect on the economy. From production-linked incentives (PLIs) to semiconductors — it seems to be all coming together.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, shed light on the advancements in the semiconductor sector. He emphasised the significance of semiconductor manufacturing in today's fiercely competitive global landscape.

According to Chandrasekhar, there has been a great deal of progress in the semiconductor space. The industry has witnessed remarkable developments in various areas, including manufacturing and packaging.

“In the semiconductor space, there is a great deal of progress that has been made in the last 18 months across the ecosystem. So on the design and innovation side, there has been a tremendous amount of progress. We have almost 30 startups today that are creating next-generation devices and chips,” he said.

While manufacturing semiconductors is crucial, Chandrasekhar also stressed the significance of semiconductor packaging. He emphasised that packaging is as important as the manufacturing process itself.

“Packaging is as critical to drive performance and innovation in future products and devices as much as semiconductor manufacturing. Semiconductor packaging is also a force multiplier for performance and therefore innovation around packaging is also a very critical element of the ecosystem that is being built today in India,” he explained.

The quality of packaging greatly influences the overall functionality and durability of the semiconductor devices.

In a highly competitive environment globally, semiconductor manufacturing has emerged as a critical component for economic growth and technological innovation.

The semiconductor manufacturing industry, Chandrasekhar pointed out, is marked by intense competition. Companies from around the world are striving to enhance their capabilities and gain a competitive edge. With the growing demand for semiconductors in diverse sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics, the market has become fiercely contested.

Chandrasekhar's insights shed light on the dynamic nature of the semiconductor industry. As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, semiconductor manufacturers must continually innovate and invest in research and development to stay ahead of the competition. The global landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for companies in this sector, requiring them to adapt and evolve.

