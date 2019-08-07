Economy
P V Sindhu only athlete from India among Forbes list of world's highest-paid female athletes
Updated : August 07, 2019 09:25 AM IST
With total earnings of 5.5 million dollars, Sindhu is tied for the 13th place in The Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2019 list released by Forbes on Tuesday.
Forbes said Williams, 37, plans to play through at least next year but is already planning her next act with a clothing line, 'S by Serena', and designs to launch jewellery and beauty products lines by the end of 2020. She also has built a venture portfolio worth more than $10 million.
Forbes said its earnings tally looks at prize money, salaries, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees between June 2018 and 2019.
