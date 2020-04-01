  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

P Chidambaram slams govt for interest rate cuts in small savings schemes

Updated : April 01, 2020 10:30 AM IST

Chidambaram took to Twitter to criticise the central government’s move. “In times of acute distress and uncertainty about income, people depend on the interest income on their savings. Government must reconsider immediately and restore old rates until June 30,” he wrote.
The Congress veteran, who has served as finance minister in the Union government during four separate stints, questioned the timing of the move and came down heavily on the decision, terming it “stupid”.
P Chidambaram slams govt for interest rate cuts in small savings schemes

You May Also Like

Hero MotoCorp faced with a challenge of liquidating 1.3 lakh BSIV units

Hero MotoCorp faced with a challenge of liquidating 1.3 lakh BSIV units

Sensex plunges 1,000 points, Nifty below 8,300; Banks, IT stocks top drag

Sensex plunges 1,000 points, Nifty below 8,300; Banks, IT stocks top drag

Americans should be prepared for 1-2 lakh death toll: White House

Americans should be prepared for 1-2 lakh death toll: White House

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement