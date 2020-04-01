P Chidambaram slams govt for interest rate cuts in small savings schemes
Updated : April 01, 2020 10:30 AM IST
Chidambaram took to Twitter to criticise the central government’s move. “In times of acute distress and uncertainty about income, people depend on the interest income on their savings. Government must reconsider immediately and restore old rates until June 30,” he wrote.
The Congress veteran, who has served as finance minister in the Union government during four separate stints, questioned the timing of the move and came down heavily on the decision, terming it “stupid”.