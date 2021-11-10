0

  • Over Rs 1.15 lakh cr I-T refunds issued till Nov 8; include Rs 12,617 cr for FY21

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore to over 97.12 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore in over 1.77 lakh cases.

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been issued to more than 98 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year, the I-T department said on Wednesday. These also include Rs 12,616.79 crore refunds to 65.31 lakh taxpayers for the 2020-21 fiscal (Assessment Year 2021-22).
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,15,917 crore to more than 98.90 lakh taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 8th November 2021," the I-T department tweeted.
This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 36,000 crore to over 97.12 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 79,917 crore in over 1.77 lakh cases.
