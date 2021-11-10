Over Rs 1.15 lakh cr I-T refunds issued till Nov 8; include Rs 12,617 cr for FY21

Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been issued to more than 98 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year, the I-T department said on Wednesday. These also include Rs 12,616.79 crore refunds to 65.31 lakh taxpayers for the 2020-21 fiscal (Assessment Year 2021-22).

