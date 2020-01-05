Economy
Over 25 Delhi-bound trains delayed by up to five hours due to fog
Updated : January 05, 2020 01:42 PM IST
According to Northern Railway officials, Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, and Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express were delayed by 5 hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was delayed by 4 hours and 45 minutes.
