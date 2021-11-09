0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • economy>

  • Over 2.38 crore income tax returns for FY21 filed: I-T department

Over 2.38 crore income tax returns for FY21 filed: I-T department

Profile image
By PTI  | IST (Updated)
Mini

The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22, the I-T department tweeted. It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly.

Over 2.38 crore income tax returns for FY21 filed: I-T department
Over 2.38 crore income tax returns have been filed for the 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday. Of this, over 1.68 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.
The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22, the I-T department tweeted. It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for the 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly.
Also Read
The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for the 2020-21 fiscal twice. For individual taxpayers, the last date is December 31.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

If investors make money on Bitcoin, they should pay taxes, says Revenue Secy

Next Article

Govt hopes to resolve retro tax case by end of fiscal: Revenue Secretary

next story