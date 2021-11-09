Over 2.38 crore income tax returns for FY21 filed: I-T department

Over 2.38 crore income tax returns have been filed for the 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday. Of this, over 1.68 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22, the I-T department tweeted. It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for the 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly.

The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2021-22.We urge you to file your ITR by accessing the e-filing portal, if not filed as yet.Please visit: https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf#YouComeFirstAlways #FileNow #ITR pic.twitter.com/yJNi8y4BcM — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) November 9, 2021

Also Read