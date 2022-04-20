The National Career Service (NCS) portal has over 1.5 lakh active vacancies in sectors like IT, retail and construction works, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Wednesday. More than 26,000 e-Shram beneficiaries have registered on the NCS so far, and have started benefiting from the linkage of the two platforms, it added.

"The NCS portal has more than 1.5 lakh active vacancies across all regions in the country, spanning across different growing sectors like IT and communication, wholesale and retail, civil and construction works, government jobs, etc… So far, more than 26,000 e-Shram beneficiaries have registered on NCS and have started benefiting from this linkage," the ministry said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022-23 speech had announced interlinking of four portals -- NCS, e-Shram, UDYAM and ASEEM -- to enable services related to credit facilitation, skilling and recruitment.

The linkage between NCS and e-Shram was completed recently. This linkage has enabled unorganised sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal to register on NCS and search better job opportunities.

The portal has special windows for the differently-abled people, women, work-from-home, government jobs, etc. It also offers free-of-cost soft skills and digital skills training modules to registered jobseekers. The ministry further said, "A woman worker from Vizianagaram got a job in a reputed chemical firm as the District Manager through NCS. Another woman from Palakkad received a job offer as a process executive in a reputed software firm at Ernakulam. e-Shram registrants are getting varied job offers like quality control, accountant, agriculture officer, etc through NCS."

Also read: