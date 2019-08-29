Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Over 1,300 people died in July-August this year due to floods and heavy rainfall

Updated : August 29, 2019 07:28 PM IST

Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest-ever rainfall in 24 hours over the state. Extreme rainfall events like these have been recorded across several states in India and are on the rise.
In 2019 monsoon season, at least 1,351 people have already died due to floods, heavy rainfall and landslides compared to over 1,550 people in 2018.
Experts advocate that policymakers need to regulate development in hilly areas, focus on sustainable tourism, protecting flood plains and catchment areas of rivers.
