Over 11.2 crore play Minecraft a month: Microsoft
Updated : September 15, 2019 07:09 PM IST
Minecraft was acquired by tech giant Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion.
Often touted as virtual LEGO, the game is about fitting pieces together to create something amazing.
