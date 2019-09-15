Over 11.2 crore play Minecraft a month: Microsoft

The popularity of video game Minecraft has been growing, with Microsoft announcing that over 11.2 crore people play it a month. It's 2 crore increase over the figures reported in October 2018.

Minecraft was acquired by tech giant Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion.

Given that the game is available on almost all platform, it's no surprise that the number of players keeps growing, Windows Central reported on Saturday.

Often touted as virtual LEGO, the game is about fitting pieces together to create something amazing. The game is essentially a blank canvas and provides endless building blocks.