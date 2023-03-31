English
India's core sector output almost flat at 6 percent in February

India's core sector output almost flat at 6 percent in February

India's core sector output almost flat at 6 percent in February
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 31, 2023 5:42:01 PM IST (Updated)

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity -- stood at 7.8 percent in April-February this fiscal as against 11.1 percent during the same period last fiscal.

Production of eight infrastructure sectors recorded an almost flat growth rate of 6 percent in February as against 5.9 percent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday.

Crude oil output contracted by 4.9 percent in February and all the segments posted an increase in production.
The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity -- stood at 7.8 percent in April-February this fiscal as against 11.1 percent during the same period last fiscal.
As per the data, coal production
increased by 8.5 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 15.2 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Also Read: India announces new Foreign Trade Policy 2023
The crude oil production declined by 4.9 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index declined by 1.6 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
The natural gas production increased by 3.2 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 1.5 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Petroleum refinery production increased by 3.3 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 5.2 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
The fertilizers production increased by 22.2 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 11.5 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Also Read: India’s exports to cross $760 billion in FY23 as centre works to reduce logistics cost
Steel production increased by 6.9 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 7.5 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year
The cement production increased by 7.3 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 9.7 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Electricity generation increased by 7.6 percent in February 2023 over February 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 9.9 percent from April to February 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27 percent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), also have a bearing on industrial production data.
Also Read: Without women, India cannot be $10 trillion economy, says Amitabh Kant
First Published: Mar 31, 2023 5:18 PM IST
