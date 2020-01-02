Economy
Operation Twist: RBI announces special OMO of Rs 10,000 cr on January 6
Updated : January 02, 2020 10:45 PM IST
RBI said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities
RBI also said it eserves the right to accept bids/offers for less than the aggregate amount as well as purchase/sell marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off effects
