Mumbai Rains: Only emergency services to remain functional, says Maharashtra govt
Updated : July 02, 2019 10:33 AM IST
Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.
Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.
