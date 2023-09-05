Onions and chana dal to be sold at discounted prices through ONDC and Flipkart | Details here

1 Min Read
The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF) decided to sell onions and chana dal on discounted prices online through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Flipkart from September 15.
The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar and several other agencies have been asked to sell chana dal at Rs 60 per kg.
Meanwhile, the NCCF said on Tuesday that it will sell chana dal in Delhi-NCR at additional discount to consumers at Rs 55/kg.
"We have tied up with 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) to supply millets and honey at farmgate price via mobile vans in Delhi," the NCCF said.
