Uneven rains and tightened supply have led to escalating prices of tomatoes and onions. While heavy rains were behind the spike in tomato prices, less-than-normal rainfall in Maharashtra caused to onions get costlier. However, the government has intervened to ensure that these essential vegetables do not go beyond the reach of common Indians.

The government engaged the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) to sell the vegetables at a discounted price.

What caused the price hikes

Tomatoes

In the recent past, tomato prices leapt to as high as Rs 300 per kg in many states because of supply disruption due to heavy rains. The prices have surged more than 1,400 percent at wholesale markets to a record Rs 140 per kg in the past three months.

"There is a lot of difficulty in the transportation of vegetables due to landslides and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh. It takes 6-8 hours more than usual in the exportation of vegetables from the producers, due to which the price of tomato might reach nearly Rs 300 per kg," Azadpur Mandi wholesaler Sanjai Bhagat had told PTI earlier this month.

Onions

According to official data, the all-India average retail price of onions has increased by 19 percent to Rs 29.73 per kg on Sunday (August 20), from Rs 25 per kg in the year-ago period.

India is facing its driest August in more than a century, with scant rainfall likely to persist across large areas. "Onions harvested during the summer months are rotting quickly, and the new supplies are being delayed. This situation has prompted the government to take precautionary measures," said a Mumbai-based exporter.

Ae CRISIL report stated that the supply-demand mismatch led to the increase in prices of the essential commodity. The report stated that owing to reduced shelf life of rabi onion by 1-2 months and panic selling in February-March this year, rabi stocks in the open market are expected to decline significantly by the end of August instead of September — thus extending the lean season by 15-20 days. This is likely to expose the market to tightened supplies and high prices.

Onion supplies will ease once kharif arrivals start from October, the report stated.

During the January-May period this year, a fall in onion prices had offered some relief to consumers but created a negative sowing sentiment among onion farmers for the kharif season. "As a result, we expect acreage to decline 8 oercent this year, and kharif production of onion to fall 5 percent year-on-year. Annual production is expected at 29 million tonnes (MMT), 7 percent higher than the average of the past five years (2018-2022)," the report said. A major supply crunch is unlikely this year despite lower kharif and rabi output.

Measures taken by the government

Following the intervention of the government, the prices of both the vegetables stabilised. The government used NCCF to sell these vegetables at a discounted price to bring relief for people.

Tomatoes

Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED have been selling tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg since August 20. "Tomato prices are ruling in the range of Rs 50-70 per kg in retail markets across the country at present," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

The prices have started cooling down with the increase in arrival of the fresh crop in states like Madhya Pradesh. The government also imported tomatoes from Nepal to boost domestic supply and calm down prices.

Onions

The government has created a buffer stock of three lakh tonnes of onion for the 2023-24 fiscal and decided to procure an additional two lakh tonnes of the vegetable.

The NCCF, on behalf of the government, sold onion at Rs 25 per kg in Delhi. Initially, 10 mobile vans were dispatched in the national capital and more areas will be covered gradually.

The government has also imposed a 40 percent export duty on onions with immediate effect up to December 31 to improve domestic availability of the vegetable. With farmers holding protests against the export duty, the government assured that in the onion producing areas of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the onion farmers will get a price of Rs 2,410 per quintal.

