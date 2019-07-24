Onion prices surge in Bangladesh on floods, lower Indian supply
Updated : July 24, 2019 04:19 PM IST
Prices in Bangladesh doubled to 50 taka ($0.59) per kg because of floods and traders say they could rise further ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival in August, when demand usually goes up for the vegetable.
