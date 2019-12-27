Onion prices continue climb; Rs 150 a kg in Itanagar, above Rs 100 a kg in Delhi, Mumbai

Despite the arrival of imports to boost domestic availability and check prices, retail onion prices continued their steady rise, hitting as much as Rs 150 a kg in some parts of the country on Friday.

According to the consumer affairs ministry data, onion retail price was at Rs 120 per kg in Kolkata, Rs 102 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai and at Rs 80 per kg in Chennai.

Onion prices in most cities were above Rs 100 per kg. The bulb crop was at Rs 150 per kg in In Itanagar.

"Imported onions have started arriving. About 1,160 tonne has reached India. Additional 10,560 tonne of shipments are expected to arrive in the next 3-4 days," a senior ministry official was quoted as saying.

The official said that the shipments were landing at Mumbai port. Red and yellow onions have been imported from Turkey, Egypt and Afghanistan.

State-owned MMTC is importing it on behalf of government. The company has contracted 49,500 tonne of onion so far and part of its shipments will arrive in January.

The price of the staple of Indian kitchen has increased sharply because of about 25 percent fall in kharif output in 2019-20 crop year (July-June) because of late monsoon and late excess rains in the major producing states.

Despite the government took several measures in the last few weeks, prices remained at elevated level. The government has imposed ban on export of onion and imposed stock limits on traders. It is also supplying buffer stock at a cheaper rate.

When late kharif crop start hitting the market in January, prices are expected to come down.

(With PTI inputs)