Agriculture
Onion prices continue climb; Rs 150 a kg in Itanagar, above Rs 100 a kg in Delhi, Mumbai
Updated : December 27, 2019 04:43 PM IST
Onion prices in most cities were above Rs 100 per kg.
When late kharif crop starts hitting the market in January, prices are expected to come down.
State-owned MMTC is importing it on behalf of government.
