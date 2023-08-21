CNBC TV18
Onion prices: Consumer affairs secretary allays farmers' fears even as protests mount over export duty

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) have been asked to procure two lakh tonnes more onions from farmers, who have been protesting against the 40% export duty on onions. Here's what Secretary of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh told CNBC-TV18 on this looming crisis.

By Shereen Bhan  Aug 21, 2023 7:25:39 PM IST (Updated)

3 Min Read

The government's move to impose 40 percent duty on the export of onions has come in for flak from the farmer community, with prominent markets in Maharashtra continuing to protest. The move, which is meant to prevent consumer distress, was termed as premature by the farmers.

Secretary of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh in an interview with CNBC-TV18 assured of containing onion prices, saying the procurement of buffer stocks is a regular process. The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) have been asked to procure two lakh tonnes more onions from farmers.


Singh said the prices won’t increase beyond a certain point for the consumers as the primary objective is to provide relief to them.
Reacting to the farmers' concerns, Singh said they had nothing to worry about. He said the formula adopted by NAFED and NCCF always provides comfort to farmers, as with the intervention in Lasalgaon market of Maharashtra recently.

He stressed that it’s normal for onion prices to rise around this time. During the rainy season, moisture related issues increase the perishability of onions and make storage difficult.

The consumer affairs secretary further clarified that the "average procurement cost is never to the discomfort of the farmer." The procurement of onions will continue on the average procurement cost till December, when the buffer stock limit of five lakh tonnes is reached.

Tomato Prices

Referring to the recent tomato crisis, Singh pointed out that the retail prices of tomatoes have dropped just as the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had promised. He said the prices are almost back to normal due to the government’s nudging, along with increased arrivals of the commodity.

The government would also guide the market in the right direction to ensure that some traders don’t take advantage of the situation, Singh added.

Tomato Retail PricesOn July 30 (per kg)On Aug 20 (per kg)
DelhiRs 220-240Rs 50-70
LucknowRs 160-180Rs 60-70
VaranasiRs 160-170Rs 50-70
KanpurRs 170-180Rs 60-70
JaipurRs 180-200Rs 50-60

He highlighted that retail and wholesale tomato prices have come down significantly to Rs 50-70 per kg and Rs 40-45 per kg, respectively. The prices of tomato in Delhi, which rose to around Rs 240 per kg in July end, have dropped to Rs 60 kg. The retail prices too have similarly corrected across the rest of the country. He added that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs will continue to intervene until the prices come down back to normal.

The ministry will take a calibrated approach in the retail markets and it won’t let the consumer down on commodities which are essential to Indian kitchens, Singh told CNBC-TV18.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 7:10 PM IST
Tags

Oniononion pricesTomato prices

