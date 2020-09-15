Business Onion price rise: Government plans three-pronged strategy; to release buffer stocks Updated : September 15, 2020 05:30 PM IST Sources said that overall, the country was currently facing a 10 percent shortage of onion seeds needed for rabi season Among the measures being considered is a revision of the Minimum Export Price (MEP), once the export ban is lifted Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply