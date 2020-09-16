Agriculture Onion price rise: Farmers allege double standards by government on export ban Updated : September 16, 2020 04:21 PM IST Farmers in Nashik have taken to the streets, and there are reports of the Mumbai-Agra highway being blocked by agitating farmers This time the government has made it clear that it will intervene in advance and not wait for the situation to get out of hand Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply