The Government of India has taken decisive action to address mounting concerns over rising onion prices by implementing a 40 percent export duty until December 31. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of Consumer Affairs, emphasised the government's primary objective: providing relief to consumers.

This move comes in response to worrisome data indicating that retail inflation has breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBIs) comfort zone, surging to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July. This surge is primarily attributed to soaring food prices, as reported by government data released on August 14.

The food basket's inflation rate in July reached 11.51 percent, a significant increase from 4.55 percent in June and 6.69 percent in July 2022. Particularly alarming is the retail inflation in vegetables, which has witnessed a year-on-year surge of over 37 percent.

Singh sought to reassure farmers, asserting that the procurement formula adopted by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) consistently ensures the well-being of farmers.

Furthermore, he underscored the government's commitment to market intervention until tomato and onion prices return to more stable levels.

Below is the excerpt of the interview.

Q: The last time you were here, we were talking about tomatoes and that quite literally had left consumers in tears. Now it is the turn of onions, even as the heat on tomatoes continues. I want to understand from you, where things stand as far as onions are concerned? Government intervening now by way of offering consumers the price of Rs 25 per kg, take me through the procurement process for this?

A: So like you said, I promised you in the last interview that we will handle the tomato situation and we have been able to handle it well. If you see the prices today of tomatoes have really fallen both in wholesale and retail mandi’s and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) is selling today at the rate of Rs 40 per kg.

So I want to assure you that for onions there will be a similar containment, if at all there would be any in terms of inflationary trends. And procurement for buffer is a regular process. We already have three lakh tons of onions in our buffer both with NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED). We have asked them to procure two lakh tons more, and that will benefit the farmers. So there is no reason for worry for farmers.

The stuff which was going out of the country in form of exports, the export duty which you mentioned, will put a check on that. And it will improve the affordability and availability within the country.

Q: Let me just address that issue because what we are seeing across mandi’s in Maharashtra is, trading coming to a halt as farmers protests against the imposition of a 40 percent export duty. As you said, the government intends to up its procurement, but at what price are you going to be procuring from the farmers? Farmers at this point in time are saying that this is a premature move on the part of the government because prices actually hadn't run up as much for this intervention to have been made in terms of an export duty. How do you respond to that?

A: I don't think this premature, prices were going up and if you compare with last year at the same point in time, we are up in excess of 10 percent. In terms of seasonality of onion prices, this is the high price season and the prices usually every year go up from here. So, this year, although the production of onions has been similar to that of last year, but there is issue pertaining to the quality and pertaining to the moisture content in the onion. So, when there is more moisture content, the perishability becomes higher and the process of storage also becomes complex. So, in order to avoid any unprecedented rise due to this whole issue of perishability we have decided to take the step. Nobody will be made uncomfortable here, the procurement is not done at prices which are below the market prices. There is a formula adopted by NCCF and NAFED, which is based on the model price, and it always provides comfort to the consumer and farmer.

In fact, you may recall that in the end of February this year, when the prices had really crashed, we intervened through NAFED and NCCF in the Lasalgaon market and provided relief to the farmers. So farmer’s interests are primary and they will never be compromised. But for the consumers, the prices would not be allowed to increase beyond a certain point, in addition to the seasonality factor.

Q: You said that the decision is now to procure another two lakh metric tons. What is the time period that you're looking at in terms of that procurement and based on the formula, what would the average procurement cost per kg be?

A: So, average procurement cost is never to the discomfort of the farmer, it is what is prevailing in the mandi in last few days and then we have a system of calculating the model price. So, it does not hurt the farmer at all. And to answer your other question, the procurement will start now and it will continue till December when we reach the figure of five lakh tons has buffer.

Q: Like we saw in the case of tomatoes, you are going to be offering subsidised onions as well. Again, similar pattern or how are you identifying the regions where you will be putting out these subsidised onions in the market? And for what period do you anticipate having to do this?

A: The primary objective is to provide relief to the consumer. So, as long as the situation demands like we're doing in tomatoes, and I would like to tell you here that due to our nudging, and of course due to increased arrivals at different places, the tomato prices have really come back to almost normal. And we would like to do the same for onions as well. We would like to nudge the market in the right direction, so that the traders do not take unnecessary advantage of this. When times are difficult, there is a tendency amongst some of the traders to take advantage of the situation. And you know it better than I that prices of these commodities, especially those who are perishable is not just a function of demand and supply, but function of messaging and the other parameters that we have. So government has to be acting cautiously and try to nudge the market in the right direction.

Q: On tomatoes, specifically, as you said that, you know, first week of August was when you had anticipated that we would start to see additional supply coming into the market. And we are now starting to see prices cool off. What is the average price as of today nationwide? And do you believe that there is a need now to completely wind down intervention as far as tomatoes are concerned?

A: So let me read out the numbers in the major markets today. So if I compare figures of 13 July and 20th August, Delhi used to be Rs 200 to Rs 240 per kg in retail, it's Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg now. Lucknow used to be Rs 160 to Rs 180, it is Rs 60 to 70 now. Varanasi used to be Rs 160 to 170, it is Rs 50 to 70 now. Kanpur used to be Rs 170-180, it is Rs 60 to 70 now, and Jaipur used to be Rs 180-200 its Rs 50-60 now. So the retail prices are now in the range of Rs 50-70 in the major geographies. And correspondingly the wholesale is also in the range of Rs 40-45 in most of the geographies that I just mentioned. So, this is how the constant nudging and adding supplies to these pain points, government has been able to manage to bring down the tomato prices.

Q: So no requirement for any further intervention and a complete winding down of the measures that were undertaken for tomatoes specifically.

A: We watch the situation every day and till absolute normalcy is achieved, we will continue to intervene, because the primary objective is to provide relief to the consumers from this unnecessary volatility of prices.

Q: In terms of tomatoes where do you feel the need to intervene at this point in time, which are the regions geographically that you feel the need to intervene at this point in time and on onions specifically, again, which are the sectors, which are the regions that are most vulnerable to the kind of price shock that we've seen.

A: Onions we've already started intervening both in wholesale and retail. Wholesale the intervention started four days back and as we speak, we have already infused 2,500 tons in various markets in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Guwahati, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and the retail starts in Delhi today, it has actually already started at Rs 25 kg. So, we trying to handle the problem from both directions, adding more supplies in the wholesale market at the market driven prices and providing relief to the consumers while providing Rs 25 a kg in retail. So, I think this double pronged approach will probably help contain unnecessary rise in the prices.

Q: If you could give us a quantum on the supply side measures that you just spoke off as well as what you're hoping to do, by way of the subsidised onions, that will hit the retail market, if you can share with us the quantum?

A: So, as I said in last four days, we have infused about 2,500 metric tons on the wholesale side. And on the retail side, our approach will be very calibrated, and we will see how the market behaves. But the objective is that we will not let the consumer down. So it's all about providing relief to the consumers for these commodities, which are essential components of our kitchen.