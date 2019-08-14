Business
ONGC feels the pinch of higher taxes, cess on domestically produced crude
Updated : August 14, 2019 04:37 PM IST
Producing every additional barrel of oil has become more difficult, complex and costly, says India’s biggest oil producer.
Crisis in Iran and Venezuela forces domestic buyers to reassess their sourcing destinations.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more