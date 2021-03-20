  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

OMOs, Operation Twist potent tools in central bank's arsenal: RBI paper

Updated : March 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST

RBI paper has said going ahead too, outright OMOs along with Operation Twists will continue to be potent tools in the central bank's arsenal.
Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs are popularly known as Operation Twist.
OMOs, Operation Twist potent tools in central bank's arsenal: RBI paper
Published : March 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement