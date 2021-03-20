OMOs, Operation Twist potent tools in central bank's arsenal: RBI paper Updated : March 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST RBI paper has said going ahead too, outright OMOs along with Operation Twists will continue to be potent tools in the central bank's arsenal. Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs are popularly known as Operation Twist. Published : March 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply