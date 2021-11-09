OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged today; check latest rates here

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept prices of petrol and diesel static across the country on Tuesday. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not hiked the prices of petrol and diesel after taxes levied on fuel were slashed by the Centre and some states on Diwali.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

After the excise rates were cut, at least 23 states and Union Territories also announced a cut in VAT rates on petrol and diesel, giving a big relief to consumers.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol.