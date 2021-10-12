OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged today after raising them for seven days in a row

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices static on Tuesday across the country after raising them for seven days in a row.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 104.44 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 93.17 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 110.41 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.03 for one litre.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, the seventh straight day of price hike on Monday pushed fuel rates to a new record high. While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in several states, with Kerala and Karnataka being the latest ones.

Diesel costs Rs 100.15 a litre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides Kerala and Karnataka, diesel has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Leh.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.