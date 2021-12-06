OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged today

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol prices unchanged for the 32nd consecutive day on Monday, except for Delhi, where rates were reduced last on Thursday.

Diesel prices were stable in all the cities for 32nd straight day.

Last week , Delhi government lowered the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre. Accordingly, the price of petrol after the VAT cut in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre.

The petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre's decision to reduce the excise duty on fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the cost of one litre of diesel in Delhi stands unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on Monday. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.