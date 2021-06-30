OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged today

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday after reaching new record highs on the previous day.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 98.81 and Rs 89.18 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 104.90 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.72 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Globally, oil prices steadied on Tuesday as broad hopes for a demand recovery persisted, fueled by comments from OPEC's secretary general, slightly overshadowing travel curbs due to new outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to news agency Reuters.