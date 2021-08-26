OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged for second straight day

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged for the second straight day on Thursday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices fell on Thursday for the first session in four amid renewed concerns about demand recovery as more restrictions are imposed to curb COVID-19 infections, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was down 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $71.80 a barrel by 0222 GMT, having risen 1.7 percent on Wednesday. US oil was down 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $67.81 a barrel, after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session, Reuters said.