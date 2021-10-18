OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged today after raising them for four straight days

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Monday after raising them for four consecutive days.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 105.84 and Rs 94.57 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 111.77 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 102.52 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

etrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise a litre and the auto fuels now cost a third more than the rate at which ATF is sold to airlines. The fourth straight day of 35 paise per litre hike sent petrol and diesel rates to record highs across the country. On Sunday , p

The costliest fuel is in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan where petrol comes for Rs 117.86 a litre and diesel for Rs 105.95. Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this was the 16th increase in petrol price and the 19th time that diesel rates went up.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in over a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh. Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at $ 84.8 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

A month back, Brent was trading at $ 73.51. Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

-With PTI inputs