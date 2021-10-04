OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged after raising them for four days in a row

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across cities on Monday after increasing them for four consecutive days.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 102.39 and Rs 90.77 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 108.43 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 98.48 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Sunday to send rates soaring to new record highs across the country but top government officials insisted oil companies haven't passed on the entire increase warranted from international oil and gas rising to three-year highs and have ensured a UK-like situation of pumps going dry isn't seen anywhere in India.

In eight price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 2.15 paise per litre. Petrol price has increased by Rs 1.25 per litre in five instalments this week. When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by Rs 0.65 and Rs 1.25 per litre, according to news agency PTI.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period. India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 percent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices, PTI said.