OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices stable for sixth straight day

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged for the sixth straight day on Monday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Globally, oil prices rose around 1 percent on Monday after a powerful hurricane ploughed through the Gulf of Mexico, forcing shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was up by 84 cents or 1.2 percent at $73.54 a barrel by 0001 GMT, after gaining more than 11 percent last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production, Reuters said.