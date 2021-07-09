OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices stable after raising them to record highs

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged on Friday after increasing them on Wednesday and Thursday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 100.56 and Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 106.59 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.18 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices were mixed on Friday after a boost from a drop in US crude and gasoline inventories but were still set for a weekly decline on concerns that an OPEC+ impasse could swell global crude supplies, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude oil futures were down 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $74.03 a barrel by 01:40 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1 cent at $72.95 a barrel, Reuters said.