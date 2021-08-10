OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices on hold for 24th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices remained the same at record-high levels for the 24th straight day on Tuesday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices rose on Tuesday, edging up from a three-week low in the previous session, but gains are likely to be limited on worries that rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China will dent fuel demand, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was up by 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $69.34 a barrel by 0106 GMT, after falling 2.3 percent on Monday. US oil was up by 43 cents, or 0.7, at $66.91 a barrel, having fallen by 2.6 percent in the previous session, Reuters said.