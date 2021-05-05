OMCs increase petrol, diesel prices for second day in a row

State-owned fuel retailers hiked petrol and diesel prices for the second straight day on Wednesday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 19 paise and 21 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 90.74 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.12. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 97.12 a litre and diesel for Rs 88.19.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Oil companies, which have in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15, news agency PTI said.

On the global front, oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data estimated US crude stockpiles fell much more than expected last week reinforcing bullish views on fuel demand in the world's largest economy, according to news agency Reuters.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures leapt 60 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $66.29 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after climbing to $66.45, its highest since March 8. Brent crude LCOc1 futures jumped 58 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $69.46 barrel after touching more than a seven-week high of $69.64, Reuters reported.

Despite the concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in India denting demand, crude oil prices in the international market have risen primarily on account of strong US demand recovery and a weak dollar. Prices have been on a continuous uptrend since April 27, an industry official was quoted as saying PTI report.