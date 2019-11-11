#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Auto

Ola, Uber face severe shortfall of drivers and cars

Updated : November 11, 2019 11:25 AM IST

All is not well in the ride-sharing economy dominated by Ola and Uber. In cities like Bengaluru, there seems to be a supply crunch of cars and drivers on the ride-hailing platforms, which means consumers have much longer waiting time for their rides.
Incentives are no longer at the high of 2015-16, when thousands of gig workers had jumped into the profession and even bought their own vehicles on loans to ply on the ride-hailing platforms.
With a fall in income, drivers have struggled to repay their loan amounts and in cities like Bengaluru, it has led to thousand of cars being seized by financiers, according to driver associations and industry experts. 
Ola, Uber face severe shortfall of drivers and cars
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV