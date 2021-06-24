Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan explains 'main reasons behind the rise in fuel prices'

    Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan explains 'main reasons behind the rise in fuel prices'

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 103.89/litre and diesel Rs 95.79/litre. The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 97.76/litre while diesel costs Rs 88.30/litre in the city.

    Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan explains 'main reasons behind the rise in fuel prices'
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Janet Yellen says failure to raise debt limit would be catastrophic

    Next Article

    Backing grows for new IMF COVID and climate fund

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,347.95 86.55 2.65
    Infosys1,538.20 35.05 2.33
    JSW Steel678.15 12.65 1.90
    Larsen1,507.25 28.00 1.89
    Maruti Suzuki7,526.95 94.25 1.27
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,347.00 84.90 2.60
    Infosys1,538.15 35.30 2.35
    Larsen1,507.00 27.20 1.84
    Tata Steel1,113.70 13.90 1.26
    Maruti Suzuki7,525.00 92.05 1.24
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,347.95 86.55
    Infosys1,538.20 35.05
    JSW Steel678.15 12.65
    Larsen1,507.25 28.00
    Maruti Suzuki7,526.95 94.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,347.00 84.90
    Infosys1,538.15 35.30
    Larsen1,507.00 27.20
    Tata Steel1,113.70 13.90
    Maruti Suzuki7,525.00 92.05

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2350-0.0350-0.05
    Euro-Rupee88.58700.17500.20
    Pound-Rupee103.58300.09100.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66970.00060.09
    View More