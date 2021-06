Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday admitted to the difficulties faced by citizens due to the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. He, however, said that the government is saving for welfare schemes to continue efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH | I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people but be it central/state govt, over Rs 35,000 crores have been being spent on vaccines in a year... In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/ugObtQYiB6 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Pradhan added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Rs 1 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme to give free food grains to the poor for eight months and that under the PM-Kisan scheme, thousands of crores have been directly deposited in the bank accounts of farmers. The MSP of crops was also hiked recently, he said.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when the prices of petrol and diesel have reached their all-time highs. In the last six weeks, the fuel prices have witnessed a hike of Rs 5.72 to Rs 6.25 per litre. This is a direct consequence of rising international oil prices and record-high central and state taxes.

Also Read: Fuel rates hike: Petrol price increases to Rs 102.58 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 96.41 per litre in Delhi

Fuel prices differ from state to state and are determined after local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges are added. The price of one litre of petrol has crossed the century mark in six states and a union territory, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Pradhan also took a jibe at opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his constant criticism over the rise in fuel prices. “Rahul Gandhi must answer why fuel prices are high in Congress-ruled states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. If he is so concerned about the poor, he should instruct Maharashtra CM to reduce taxes as prices are very high in Mumbai,” he said.